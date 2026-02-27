Actor Adivi Sesh visited Warangal's Bhadrakali Temple to seek blessings for his upcoming film 'Dacoit', co-starring Mrunal Thakur. Sesh, who co-wrote the script, shared that the film is a personal journey and will be released in April.

Actor Adivi Sesh recently paid a sacred visit to the famous Bhadrakali Temple in Warangal. The visit comes ahead of the release of his film 'Dacoit', which also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role.

Adivi Sesh on 'Dacoit' and Seeking Blessings

Speaking about the moment, Adivi Sesh in a press note said, "Every film begins long before the cameras roll. Dacoit has been a very personal journey for me, especially because I've been involved with the script from the start. Rubaroo is special because it captures the emotional heartbeat of the film , the vulnerability, the connection, and the quiet intensity between these characters. Launching promotions with this song felt right. Before we begin sharing this story with audiences, I wanted to take a moment to seek blessings and gratitude. We've poured a lot into this film, and I'm looking forward to everyone experiencing it in April."

About The Film

Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film's story and screenplay were jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. The film is directed by Shaneil Deo. film also features director Anurag Kashyap in a prominent role.

'Dacoit' is set to be released in theatres on April 10.