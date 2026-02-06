Why Chiranjeevi Rejected Annavaram and How It Affected Pawan Kalyan’s Film
Pawan Kalyan once chose to act in a film that Megastar Chiranjeevi reportedly disliked, raising curiosity among fans. Here’s why he took that decision and how the movie ultimately performed at the box office.
Chiranjeevi's story selection
Megastar Chiranjeevi is widely admired for his sharp story selection, which played a major role in shaping his legendary status in Tollywood. However, even seasoned stars sometimes turn down scripts they feel don’t align with their screen image or creative vision.
The story Chiranjeevi didn't like
One such incident involved a director narrating a story to Chiranjeevi. After hearing it, Chiranjeevi felt the subject did not suit his larger-than-life persona. Instead, he believed the story would be more appropriate for his younger brother, Pawan Kalyan.
That film went to Pawan
Taking Chiranjeevi’s suggestion seriously, the makers approached Pawan Kalyan, and the project was eventually finalized as Annavaram. While Pawan agreed to do the film, he was reportedly uncomfortable with the heavy commercial and artificial elements added to the narrative.
That's why that movie flopped
It is often said that Pawan Kalyan delivers his best performances when he truly connects with a script. In the case of Annavaram, his lack of conviction towards the commercial treatment reflected on screen, impacting the overall effectiveness of the film.
This is the director's sentiment
Director Bhimaneni Srinivas later stated that despite creative issues, Annavaram was commercially safe for distributors. He also spoke about his personal “Su” sentiment, which earlier worked well for him in hits like Subhakankshalu and Suswagatham.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.