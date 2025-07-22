Image Credit : Youtube print shot/Mega Surya Production

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set for a worldwide release on the 24th of this month. Promotions are ongoing, and the trailer has been well-received. A pre-release event was also held, which Pawan Kalyan attended with his wife. Directed by Krish, this periodic action drama is set in the 17th century during the Mughal and Qutb Shahi rule. Pawan plays a historical warrior. Nidhhi Agerwal and Nargis Fakhri are the heroines. Bollywood actor Bobby Deol plays a key role, along with Anupam Kher, Sathyaraj, Jishu Sengupta, Nassar, Sunil, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju, and Nora Fatehi.