At the Hari Hara Veera Mallu press meet, Pawan Kalyan made a rare public appearance and reflected on his dual journey in cinema and politics. While he didn’t confirm retirement, his candid remarks hinted at a possible shift away from films.

As the theatrical release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 - Sword versus Spirit draws near, the lead actor, Pawan Kalyan, showed up on rare occasions at a press meeting in Hyderabad, creating new prospects for discussion regarding his future in film and politics.

Pawan Kalyan Adresses Retirement Plans

Pawan Kalyan, a cinema actor not very keen on attending film events, thus surprised fans and the press alike in attending the press meet at Park Hyatt, Hyderabad. He expressed his intention to do so, saying:

"I don’t usually come for film press meets. It’s not because of arrogance, I just don’t know how to talk about or promote my movies."

‘’ I might or might not be able to do more movies, I will most probably stay away from the movies''

His presence was for AM Rathnam, the producer of Hari Hara, who bagged Pawan Kalyan's respect for his long-standing support for Telugu cinema; thus, despite his political commitments, he found his way back to set.

Retirement Gossips

Even though the actor-Pawan never openly spoke about it-his statements somewhat showed a shift in priority:

"I entered films out of compulsion, not passion. Politics is where my heart lies."

He labeled himself as an "accidental actor" but insisted that his true passion lies in public service. This has led fans and analysts to speculate that Hari Hara Veera Mallu might in fact be his last film, at least for now.

He mentioned that the climactic portions of the film were shot over 57 days in very hot weather, a testament to his sincerity despite scheduling limitations. He also expressed his discomfort at not having participated in promotions, crediting co-star Nidhhi Agerwal for successfully conducting the campaign on her own.