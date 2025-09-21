Pawan Kalyan’s OG Trailer Release Postponed Again- New Date Details Inside
OG Trailer Postpone: Pawan Kalyan has disappointed his fans again. The OG trailer has been postponed. The trailer, which was supposed to be released on Sunday morning, will now be released in the evening.
Fans eagerly waiting for the `OG` trailer
Makers are playing games with teaser releases. They announce a time, then apologize, citing technical issues. This is now happening with Pawan Kalyan's `OG`, testing fans' patience.
`OG` movie trailer postponed
With no content from `OG` yet, fans were eagerly awaiting the trailer. An hour before, the production house announced the delay with a self-deprecating `Gabbar Singh` meme.
Trailer to be released at the `OG` concert in the evening
The producers announced the trailer will now be released at the `OG` music concert at LB Stadium this evening. Fans are disappointed, questioning the fuss and creating memes.
Ok Ok. Music start in replies and quotes… . #OGTrailer will be released today at the #OGConcert event. pic.twitter.com/oFQOMI0n46
— DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) September 21, 2025
`OG` movie with a Mumbai gangster story
Directed by Sujeeth, `OG` stars Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi. With high expectations after his last film, this Mumbai gangster story is set for a grand release on the 25th.