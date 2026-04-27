His tweet read: "#Patriot abroad censorship - all sections are being completed one by one, and reports indicate that the film will turn out nicely. Meaty role and length for both Ms. #Mammookka and #Lalettan." The phrase "both Ms" alludes to main actors Mammootty and Mohanlal, whose collaboration in the film has been a big talking point among Malayalam cinemagoers. According to the update, both performers are likely to have considerable screen presence and parts in the story.