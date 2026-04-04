The trailer for the spy action drama 'Patriot,' starring Mohanlal and Mammootty and helmed by Mahesh Narayanan, has been unveiled. The film, also featuring Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara, has been postponed to a new release date of May 1, 2026.

'Patriot' Trailer Unveiled

On Saturday, the makers of Mohanlal, Mammootty-starrer 'Patriot' unveiled the film's trailer. Helmed by Mahesh Narayanan, the spy action drama is set to deliver a compelling narrative revolving around a high-stakes intelligence operation. Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Rajeev Menon, Revathy, Grace Antony, Zarin Shihab, Sreeparvathy, Geethi Sangeetha, Jinu Joseph, Danish Husain, Shaheen Siddique, Sanal Aman, and Prakash Belawadi also play key roles in the film.

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Check out the trailer here. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

New Release Date Announced

The espionage action film was earlier set to release on April 23. However, recently, the makers confirmed that the film will release in theatres on May 1, 2026.

Sharing the update himself, Mammootty took to X and announced the new date. In a short post about the film arriving "in cinemas worldwide," he wrote, "Patriot in cinemas worldwide from May 1, 2026."

In a previous statement, the makers said, "We are working hard to bring Patriot to you at the highest possible quality. However, due to a combination of unforeseen circumstances, it has become necessary to postpone the film's release from the previously scheduled date of April 23 by a few days." (ANI)