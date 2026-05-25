Directed by Vivek Soni, ‘Chand Mera Dil’ witnessed a modest rise in collections on its first Sunday. The film earned Rs 4.35 crore on day 3 across 4,722 shows, marking nearly 16 percent growth compared to Saturday’s Rs 3.75 crore collection.

The romantic drama, featuring Lakshya Lalwani and Ananya Panday, had opened with Rs 3 crore on Friday. With steady weekend footfall, the film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 11.10 crore.