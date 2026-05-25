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Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 3: Ananya Panday, Lakshya’s Romantic Drama Shows Decent Weekend Hold
Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 3: Despite limited buzz before release and mixed audience reactions, ‘Chand Mera Dil’ managed to hold steady at the box office over its opening weekend. The romantic drama showed gradual growth
‘Chand Mera Dil’ Registers Sunday Growth
Directed by Vivek Soni, ‘Chand Mera Dil’ witnessed a modest rise in collections on its first Sunday. The film earned Rs 4.35 crore on day 3 across 4,722 shows, marking nearly 16 percent growth compared to Saturday’s Rs 3.75 crore collection.
The romantic drama, featuring Lakshya Lalwani and Ananya Panday, had opened with Rs 3 crore on Friday. With steady weekend footfall, the film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 11.10 crore.
Worldwide Collection Nears Rs 15 Crore
The film has also performed moderately in overseas markets. Internationally, ‘Chand Mera Dil’ has collected around Rs 1.50 crore so far, including Rs 0.50 crore added on Sunday alone.
With India gross collections touching Rs 13.23 crore and overseas numbers adding to the total, the worldwide gross collection of the film has now reached approximately Rs 14.73 crore after three days in theatres.
Day-wise India Net Collection:
Day 1: Rs 3 crore
Day 2: Rs 3.75 crore
Day 3: Rs 4.35 crore
Total: Rs 11.10 crore
Competition From Other Releases Continues
The film is currently facing competition from multiple releases at the box office. The Hollywood title Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu earned Rs 3.15 crore net in India on Sunday.
At the same time, the romantic entertainer ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sara Ali Khan, also remains in the race after collecting Rs 3.25 crore on Friday.
ALSO READ: Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 1: Lakshya, Ananya Panday’s Starrer Earns Rs 2.90 Crore on Opening Day
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