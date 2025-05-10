Parwana to Sarkar: 7 times Amitabh Bachchan played a villain
Bollywood's Shahenshah, Amitabh Bachchan, has portrayed several negative characters throughout his career. From Parwana to Sarkar, explore 7 of his most memorable villainous roles
| Published : May 10 2025, 03:51 PM
1 Min read
Parwana
In the 1971 film Parwana, Amitabh Bachchan appeared in a negative role for the first time. He played a man willing to commit murder for love.
Faraar
In the 1975 film Faraar, Amitabh Bachchan plays a man seeking revenge for his sister's death.
Don
In the 1978 film Don, Amitabh Bachchan played a double role, one as an underworld don and the other as his look-alike, Vijay.
Aankhen
In the 2002 film Aankhen, Amitabh Bachchan played a negative role that was well-received by the audience.
Kaante
In the 2002 film Kaante, Amitabh Bachchan played a criminal who robs a bank. His character had gray shades.
Eklavya
In the 2007 film Eklavya, Amitabh Bachchan appeared in a gray role.
