Parineeti Chopra’s Mumbai home offers a glimpse into her taste for comfortable, understated luxury. The actor previously lived in a sea-facing apartment in Bandra, one of Mumbai’s most sought-after residential neighbourhoods. The property’s reported valuation of around ₹22 crore has featured in several media reports.

The home’s interiors are more personal than flashy. Designed with the help of interior designer Shabnam Gupta, the apartment features neutral shades, wooden flooring, contemporary furniture and colourful accents. Its balcony overlooks the Arabian Sea, bringing natural light and coastal views into the living space.

One of the home’s most distinctive details is a wall decorated with book covers, reflecting Parineeti’s childhood love of reading. The actor has also spoken about her cosy den, where she enjoys reading and watching films. Together, these details give the home a lived-in feel rather than the appearance of a showroom.

However, after her marriage to Raghav Chadha, she reportedly lives majorly in Delhi.