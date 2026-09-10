The trailer for Parineeti Chopra's debut web series, 'Shaque', has been unveiled. The mystery thriller features her as a mother searching for her missing child for nine years. The series will premiere on Netflix on September 24.

The wait for Parineeti Chopra’s series debut is almost over. The makers of the upcoming mystery thriller 'Shaque' unveiled the trailer on Thursday, which revolves around a woman who spends nine years searching for her missing child. The series will premiere on September 24.

The trailer follows the mother as she refuses to believe that her child is gone and continues to look for answers. Her search slowly leads her to a truth that makes her question the people around her.

Take a look at the trailer View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Parineeti Chopra on her debut series

Parineeti, who plays the mother, makes her series debut with the show. Talking about the project, she said the story connected with her because of its focus on a mother’s instinct and her fight to find her child. “Shaque is unlike anything I’ve done before. At its heart is a mother’s instinct and her refusal to give up, but the story goes much deeper as her search begins to challenge everything she believes about the people around her. As a mother myself, I found the emotional core of this story deeply personal. There is an instinct that comes with motherhood- you would do absolutely anything for your child, and that instinct to protect them, find them and never stop fighting for them is something I connected with deeply,” she said, as per a release.

Jennifer Winget on the show's mystery

Jennifer Winget, who is also part of the series, spoke about the mystery surrounding its characters. She said, “What immediately drew me to Shaque was the ambiguity of its characters. Nothing is simply black or white, and everyone carries a history, a motive and a secret that gradually reveals another layer to the story. The mystery keeps you guessing, but it is the emotional relationships at the heart of it that make the suspense feel so personal.”

About 'Shaque: Trust No One'

Created by Rensil D’Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra, the series is directed by Rensil D’Silva. Sapna Malhotra and Siddharth P. Malhotra have produced the show under Alchemy Filmz. The series also stars Harleen Sethi, Sumeet Vyas and Dhruv Chowdhary. ‘Shaque: Trust No One’ will premiere on Netflix on September 24. (ANI)