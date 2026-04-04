Parineeti Chopra Stands by Raghav Chadha, Shares ‘Silenced, Not Defeated’ Clip
Raghav Chadha has been removed as the Aam Aadmi Party's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. Parineeti Chopra Supports husband Raghav After AAP Demotion
Parineeti Chopra Stands by Raghav Chadha
Parineeti Chopra has come out in support of her husband, Raghav Chadha, days after the latter’s replacement as the deputy leader of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha.
Parineeti Chopra Stands by Raghav Chadha
Recently, the Bollywood actress took to her Instagram Stories and re-shared the video statement Raghav had posted after his demotion from AAP. Even though Parineeti did not write anything in the caption, she expressed her support for her husband by re-sharing the clip.
Parineeti Chopra Stands by Raghav Chadha
Raghav labelled the video '‘Silenced, Not Defeated’ by Raghav. He was heard saying, “Whenever I get a chance to speak in the Parliament, I raise public issues. And perhaps I raise topics that are not usually raised in the Parliament. But is raising public issues a crime? Have I committed a crime? Have I made a mistake? Have I done something wrong?"
Parineeti Chopra Stands by Raghav Chadha
Parineeti Chopra frequently posts praise comments for her husband, Raghav, on social media. When the politician recently discussed paternity leave in the Rajya Sabha, the actress posted a video of him on Instagram with the caption, “My dearest husband, You spoke today not just as an MP but as the dad, I see every single day. We have discussed this so many times. How our baby deserves both parents to be present – to the best of their ability. So when you spoke today, it wasn’t just policy. It was built from the way you parent our child the way you show up without being asked, the way you understand that PARENTING IS SHARED, not assigned."
Parineeti Chopra Stands by Raghav Chadha
Meanwhile, Parineeti's close friend and Bigg Boss 15 star Rajiv Adatia has spoken out in support of lawmaker Raghav Chadha.
Parineeti Chopra Stands by Raghav Chadha
“Raghav Chadda is one of the finest politicians India has seen! One of the only politicians to talk about the common man and whose voice is making a change and bringing awareness! Popularity comes with connecting with people! He’s connected with whole Nation! full support to you! Not only for the Man you are but the kindness and understanding you show to the Nation and the common man!" he wrote on Instagram.
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