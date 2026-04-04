Parineeti Chopra frequently posts praise comments for her husband, Raghav, on social media. When the politician recently discussed paternity leave in the Rajya Sabha, the actress posted a video of him on Instagram with the caption, “My dearest husband, You spoke today not just as an MP but as the dad, I see every single day. We have discussed this so many times. How our baby deserves both parents to be present – to the best of their ability. So when you spoke today, it wasn’t just policy. It was built from the way you parent our child the way you show up without being asked, the way you understand that PARENTING IS SHARED, not assigned."