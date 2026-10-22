Tiger Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff, confirmed her son is safe and doing well after a shooting attack on his car. She gave a thumbs-up, when asked by paparazzi. Keep scrolling to know more.

Ayesha Shroff, Bollywood star Tiger Shroff's mother, confirmed her son was safe on October 21, 2026. This came days after a shooting targeted his car in Juhu, Mumbai. Paparazzi captured her giving a reassuring thumbs-up. The actor was safe and recovering, she indicated. Her gesture quickly spread online, bringing relief to anxious fans.

Gunmen opened fire on Tiger Shroff’s vehicle on October 18, 2026. He was returning from a football game. The action hero escaped with minor injuries from gunpowder and shattered glass. But his driver and a bystander sustained wounds in the daylight attack. It rattled Mumbai’s entertainment industry.

Mother Offers Reassurance, Support

She attended an event in Mumbai with her daughter Krishna Shroff. Paparazzi swarmed them, asking about Tiger’s condition. "Tiger ji kaise hain?" they pressed. She gave a definitive thumbs-up, squashing widespread rumours about his health.

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Beyond her public statement, Ayesha Shroff showed deep concern for attack victims. On Tuesday, October 20, 2026, she compassionately visited Umesh Chouhan. Shooters hit the 35-year-old vlogger in the chest. He lay severely injured at KEM Hospital. She inquired deeply about his health. She left her contact information with his friends, asking for regular updates on his recovery. She promised ongoing support.

Social Media Swirls With Concern

Her public confirmation instantly resonated across digital platforms. Fans and news outlets eagerly sought updates. Her reassuring gesture showed immediate public interest. It highlighted concern for the actor’s safety after the harrowing incident.

Investigation Continues

Mumbai Police launched an extensive investigation. They treated the incident with utmost seriousness. They made multiple arrests fast. Police apprehended three suspects in Kota, Rajasthan, shortly after the attack. This showed a swift, coordinated law enforcement response. Delhi Police later made additional arrests. By October 21, 2026 — just days later — ten individuals were in custody.

Investigators revealed assailants allegedly tracked Tiger Shroff for ten days. They meticulously planned their ambush. This surveillance involved using public paparazzi videos and social media posts. Attackers studied his routine, pinpointing vulnerable moments. Speculation suggests Tiger Shroff might not have been the primary target. This hints at a more complex motive. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Tiger Shroff and his family. He personally condemned the attack. Shinde assured them of strict action against all responsible. He said again the government's commitment to maintaining law and order.