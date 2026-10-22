Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer is gearing up for its October 23 release. Here's a look at the film's opening-day and five-day advance booking figures.

The upcoming film Udta Teer has generated interest through its trailer, songs and promotional activities. However, its advance booking figures suggest a moderate response ahead of its theatrical release.

According to Sacnilk, the film has sold more than 53,000 tickets for its opening day, including blocked seats. Excluding blocked seats, ticket sales stand at over 18,000.

The opening-day advance booking collection has reached Rs 1.56 crore gross, including blocked seats. Without blocked seats, the collection stands at Rs 55.65 lakh.

The film's actual opening will depend on audience interest, reviews and occupancy across theatres on its release day.

Udta Teer Five-Day Advance Booking Collection

Looking at the overall five-day advance booking figures, Udta Teer has sold approximately 1.30 lakh tickets, including blocked seats. Without blocked seats, sales have crossed 46,000 tickets.

The total advance booking collection for the five-day period stands at Rs 3.95 crore gross, including blocked seats. Excluding them, the collection is Rs 1.44 crore.

These figures indicate a measured pre-release response, with the film needing strong audience turnout to improve its box office performance after release.

Udta Teer Release Date

Udta Teer was initially scheduled to release on October 9, 2026, but its release was postponed to October 23. The film will face competition at the box office from Tu Hai Meri Kiran and Tum Mere Ho.

With its release approaching, the film's opening-day performance will offer a clearer picture of audience interest in the Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan starrer.