Parineeti Chopra calls the upcoming thriller 'Shaque' her dream debut series, praising its compelling script. Other cast members, including Dhruv Chowdhary, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Harleen Sethi, also opened up about their characters and fun on-set moments.

The lead cast of 'Shaque' including Parineeti Chopra, opened up about their respective characters in the upcoming thriller series and shared some fun and memorable moments from the sets.

Parineeti Chopra on her 'dream debut series'

While talking to ANI, Parineeti Chopra described the series as a compelling, layered mystery with an exceptionally engaging script. She called it her "dream debut series" while highlighting the depth and novelty of her role. "The script of this series, I think no actor could ever say no to it. It is one of the most interesting scripts I have ever read. It felt like a script that didn't even feel like a typical script; it felt like I was reading a mystery book. The writing was so amazing. There are so many layers to my role, so many things that I hadn't done before, which really excited me as an actor. Of course, if I had to make my series debut, there couldn't be a bigger platform than Netflix. And the biggest thing is Siddharth Malhotra, who is the producer, and Rensil sir, who is the director, this team of makers was so amazing that this became my dream debut series. This was exactly the kind of series I was looking for, and I’m so glad that it came into my life," said Parineeti Chopra.

Actor Dhruv Chowdhary shared that the script was the primary reason for joining the project, particularly because of its compelling story and ensemble format. "Like Pari said, the most important thing is what your script is. If the script is interesting, then for an actor, that's the biggest drawing point. You think about your character later, and especially in the case of an ensemble cast, it's everybody coming together. It’s not like you are standalone in this. So your role depends on other people as well. So I think the story was something that attracted me a lot. Second was Rensil sir, the director, I always wanted to work with him. Then the show was on Netflix, that’s another brownie point. And I think all in all, it was a good decision," said Dhruv.

Fun moments on an intense set

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who plays a prominent role in the series, shared the fun moments from the sets which helped them to relax while shooting for an intense thriller series. "There were lots of fun moments on the set, and I think for an intense series like this, at least for me as a as a persos, the actor that I am now after a few years, I think I need those lighter moments outside of an intense set. Luckily, there was a cast that was as much fun to hang out with off-set as they were to act with on-set. So there were meals, there were hikes in nature, there were just like gym sessions where everyone would have time to work out and train together. I think when you go to a location shoot, and you all travel together, it becomes more like a travelling almost like a road trip that you all take together, but you're also working on the side. And that’s exactly how it felt," said Tahir while talking to ANI.

Cast camaraderie and daily meals

Actress Harleen Sethi recalled the warm camaraderie on set, sharing that Soni Razdan made it a rule for everyone to have at least one meal together each day. While talking to ANI, she said, "We all used to eat food together. Soni ma'am had a rule that all of us, at least for lunch or dinner, whether it was a day shoot or a night shoot, should have at least one meal together. Apart from that, Parineeti's whole family was there. I genuinely enjoyed hanging with your mom a lot. She is a sweetheart."

Soni Razdan on her character

Veteran actress Soni Razdan described the thriller series as a novel experience of her life. She also shared her character in the series. "I'm actually not sure that I've done a series, a thriller series before. I have done a thriller film. I've done Khamosh with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and Brown recently, which is a murder mystery. In Shaque, I think the fact that it's a thriller, it's not a murder mystery as such. It's got a very strong emotional core of a mother who's lost her child. That mother happens to be my daughter-in-law. Her husband, Alok, is my son, and I start out by being a very concerned mother because I can see that my daughter-in-law is unravelling. I, as her uh mother-in-law, am worried about my son being affected by this trauma that I think is probably tearing their marriage apart," said Soni Razdan.

About 'Shaque: Trust No One'

Created by Rensil D’Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra, the series is directed by Rensil D’Silva. Sapna Malhotra and Siddharth P. Malhotra have produced the show under Alchemy Filmz. 'Shaque: Trust No One’ will premiere on Netflix on September 24. (ANI)