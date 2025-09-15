- Home
Paresh Rawal shocked fans by initially opting out of 'Hera Pheri 3', leaving Akshay, Sunil Shetty, and director Priyadarshan surprised. He's back now, and there's buzz about a Babu Rao spin-off
When Paresh Rawal refused to budge
There were rumors of persuasion and even a hefty compensation notice from Akshay Kumar's company to get Paresh Rawal back in 'Hera Pheri 3'. He stood his ground, ready to respond legally.
Did the legal process begin?
Media strongly suggested Akshay Kumar sent Paresh a legal notice. However, Paresh later returned to the project, confirming his comeback as the beloved Baburao Ganpatrao Apte.
Paresh Rawal gives an update
When will Hera Pheri's shooting begin?
In a recent interview with News18, Paresh Rawal shared an update on 'Hera Pheri 3'. He said, “Work on it is currently in progress. We will start shooting the film next year in February-March.”
Better relationships with the Hera Pheri team
Strong relationship with Priyadarshan
Possibility of Babu Rao's spin-off
Paresh Rawal told the truth
Paresh said, “I am not a greedy actor. I am not stupid either. I am not someone who believes that the world runs because of me. If ever a standalone film is made, it is necessary to have Shyam and Raju in it.”
