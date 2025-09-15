Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar starrer to break box office predictions
Akshay Kumar's 'Jolly LLB 3' is creating buzz. In 2019, four of his films set a box office record he hasn't broken yet. Trade analysts have high hopes for ‘Jolly LLB 3’
15
Image Credit : instagram
Jolly LLB 3
Fans are excited for Akshay's 'Jolly LLB 3', directed by Subhash Kapoor, releasing September 19th. Here's a look at Akshay's 2019 box office record, which he hasn't yet surpassed.
25
Image Credit : instagram
2019 Akshay Kumar Film
In 2019, Akshay's 'Kesari' earned ₹153 crore, 'Mission Mangal' ₹200.16 crore, 'Housefull 4' ₹206 crore, and 'Good Newwz' ₹201.14 crore. 'Jolly LLB 3' needs ₹278.49 crore net to beat this.
35
Image Credit : instagram
Will Jolly LLB 3 be able to break Akshay Kumar's records
Can 'Jolly LLB 3' surpass Akshay's 2019 success? His four films earned a combined ₹706.3 crore net in India.
45
Image Credit : instagram
2025 releases of Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar has had 3 releases in 2025: 'Sky Force,' 'Kesari Chapter 2,' and 'Housefull 5,' all performing well.
55
Image Credit : instagram
2025 Akshay Kumar's film Collection
Akshay's 2025 films: 'Sky Force' earned ₹134.93 crore net, 'Kesari Chapter 2' ₹94.48 crore, and 'Housefull 5' ₹198.41 crore, totaling ₹427.82 crore.
