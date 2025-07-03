Paresh Rawal's return to 'Hera Pheri 3' confirmed! Sunil Shetty welcomes him back. The film, set to release in 2026, promises a laugh riot.

Babu Bhaiya, aka Paresh Rawal, is back in the comedy franchise 'Hera Pheri 3'. Paresh himself confirmed this during an interview. Now, co-star Sunil Shetty has reacted to the news, welcoming Paresh Rawal back to the franchise and stating that the film is currently under production and is going to be a laugh riot. Anna recently gave this reaction about his film when he went to Shirdi to visit Sai Baba. He was talking to a YouTube channel.

Sunil Shetty welcomes Paresh Rawal to ‘Hera Pheri 3’

Sunil Shetty, when asked about Paresh Rawal's return to 'Hera Pheri 3', said, "I've heard it too. The fine-tuning is done. Now I'll talk about 'Hera Pheri 3' directly at the time of release. It's a family film. Perhaps it's a film where you can all watch together. Once you turn on the TV, you don't have to worry. No need to be shy."

What will Akshay-Paresh-Sunil's 'Hera Pheri 3' be like?

Sunil Shetty, talking about 'Hera Pheri 3', further said, "You know people are just going to laugh and laugh." Shetty also said that this is a film that doesn't need to be watched secretly. He claimed that the 'Hera Pheri' franchise focuses on films that are suitable for families."

Paresh Rawal confirms return to 'Hera Pheri 3'

Paresh Rawal confirmed his return to 'Hera Pheri 3' on a YouTube channel. He told Himanshu Mehta's podcast that the issue he had with Akshay Kumar has been resolved. It is worth noting that Paresh Rawal had left 'Hera Pheri 3' for some reason and also returned the signing amount. Akshay Kumar, who is also the producer of this film, had sent a legal notice to Paresh and demanded compensation of 25 crore rupees. However, the differences between the two have now been resolved.

About 'Hera Pheri 3'

'Hera Pheri 3' is the third installment of 'Hera Pheri', released in 2000, and 'Phir Hera Pheri', which came out in 2006. The trio of Raju (Akshay Kumar), Shyam (Sunil Shetty), and Baburao Ganpat Rao Apte aka Babu Bhaiya (Paresh Rawal) entertains the audience thoroughly. Priyadarshan, the director of the first part, has returned for this installment. The film is expected to release in 2026.