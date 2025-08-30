Image Credit : Social Media

Janhvi Kapoor: Balancing Strength and Grace

Janhvi Kapoor has often spoken about how fitness is not just about weight loss but about staying strong and energetic. Her regime focuses on a mix of Pilates, yoga, and strength training. Pilates, in particular, helps her maintain flexibility and build a lean frame while improving posture.

She also practices yoga regularly, which enhances her balance and mental clarity. To build core strength and endurance, Janhvi incorporates functional training and bodyweight exercises such as planks, squats, and lunges. Her fitness trainer emphasizes consistency over intensity, which has helped her avoid injuries and stay in shape despite a hectic film schedule.

Equally important is her approach to diet. Janhvi Kapoor believes in home-cooked meals rich in protein, seasonal vegetables, and hydration. She avoids fad diets, focusing instead on balanced nutrition that fuels her workouts and promotes skin health.