Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari opened with Rs 7.37 crore on day one, surpassing Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Strong spot bookings, hit songs, and youth appeal boosted turnout. The film is expected to grow over the weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the opening collection of the movie. 'Param Sundari' collected a total of Rs 7.02 crore on its opening day.

Taking to his X handle, Taran Aadarsh shared that the opening collection of 'Param Sundari' was higher than Shahid Kapoor's 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

He shared that the movie is expected to grow on Saturday and Sunday.

He wrote, "Param Sundari has opened to a better-than-expected response - without any discounted ticket schemes or BOGO offer. In fact, its opening day numbers are higher than #Maddock's #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya [Rs 7.02 cr], a similar genre film."

Taran Aadarsh continued, "Although pre-release expectations were on the lower side, strong spot bookings played a pivotal role on Day 1. Param Sundari also benefited from being a solo release... Moreover, the popular soundtrack - especially Pardesiya - along with its youth-oriented love story, attracted a good turnout from young audiences. Param Sundari is now expected to grow on Saturday and Sunday, setting the stage for a healthy and respectable opening weekend. #ParamSundari [Week 1] Fri Rs 7.37 crore."

The Tushar Jalota directorial marks Sidharth and Janhvi's first project together as co-stars, and their romantic chemistry in the trailer is captivating.
What follows is a riot of fun and chaos when Sidharth, a Punjabi munda from Delhi, falls in love with Janhvi, a girl from Kerala.
Sharing his experience working in the film, Sidharth said, "With Param Sundari, I feel like I'm revisiting the kind of romance I grew up loving, but telling it in a way that feels fresh and relatable. Param has that Delhi boy charm, with a love story that makes you cross worlds. We wanted it to look as beautiful as it feels, and Kerala's magic really made that happen. I hope the audience feels the same warmth and joy we felt while making it."
Janhvi opened up about portraying 'Sundari', expressing how her character's deep connection to her roots resonated with her own South Indian heritage.
"Sundari is deeply personal to me. Her grace, quiet strength, and love for her roots resonate with my own South Indian heritage. Shooting in Kerala, surrounded by such beauty, I felt an emotional connection to her world that I hope the audience will feel too," she shared.
Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari', alongside Varun Dhawan. (ANI)