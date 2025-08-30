- Home
Param Sundari Day 1 Collection: The Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Param Sundari' released on August 29th. The film earned 9 crores on its opening day. Let's find out if it broke the records of Sidharth's previous films
Ek Villain
Released in 2014, 'Ek Villain' starred Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The film earned 16.72 crores on its opening day. This film was directed by Mohit Suri.
Brothers
Released in 2015, 'Brothers' featured Sidharth Malhotra alongside Akshay Kumar. The film earned 15.20 crores on its opening day.
Param Sundari
The 2025 film 'Param Sundari' made waves at the box office. It earned approximately 7-7.50 crores on its opening day. The film stars Sidharth alongside Janhvi Kapoor.
Thank God
Sidharth Malhotra's 2022 film 'Thank God' collected 8.10 crores on its opening day. Despite this, the film proved to be a flop.
Student of the Year
The 2012 film 'Student of the Year' earned 7.48 crores on its opening day. The film starred Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan.
Marjaavaan
Sidharth Malhotra's 'Marjaavaan' released in 2019 and earned 7.03 crores on its opening day. Tara Sutaria also played a key role in the film.
Kapoor & Sons
Sidharth Malhotra's 2016 film 'Kapoor & Sons' also rocked the box office. It collected 6.85 crores on its opening day. The film starred Sidharth, Fawad Khan, and Alia Bhatt.