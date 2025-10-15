Pankaj Dheer Net Worth: Know About Mahabharat star's family, income, life and more
Pankaj Dheer, widely known for his role as Karna in BR Chopra's 1988 television series Mahabharat, died on Wednesday. He was 68. Pankaj, who had been in and out of hospitals for months, was battling cancer, according to reports.
Who was Pankaj Dheer?
Pankaj Dheer has also been in TV shows such as Chandrakanta, Badho Bahu, Zed Horror Show, Kanoon, and, most recently, Sasural Simar Ka, as well as films like Soldier, Andaz, Baadshah, and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge. His son, Nikitin Dheer, is also an actor, having appeared in films including Chennai Express, Jodhaa Akbar, and Sooryavanshi. His daughter-in-law is Kratika Sengar, an actor well known for her role in Ek Veer Stree Ki Kahaani - Jhansi Ki Rani.
Pankaj Dheer, a Punjab native, was the son of director CL Dheer, who directed films starring Geeta Bali, including Bahu Beti and Zindagi.
Pankaj Dheer, often known as Panka among friends, was an Indian actor and film director who practised Hinduism and earned a graduate degree. He began his career in 1983 with the film Sookha, ascended to national prominence with Mahabharat in 1988, and then became a director with My Father Godfather in 2014.
Pankaj Dheer Net Worth
According to Businessupturn.com, Pankaj Dheer has an estimated net worth of $180 million (about Rs 1,500 crore), making him one of the country's wealthiest television veterans. His annual earnings were allegedly between $1 million and $5 million, derived from his acting career, producing projects, and brand collaborations.
Pankaj Dheer: Personal Life and Family
Pankaj Dheer was married to Anita Dheer and came from a filmmaking family; his father, C.L. Dheer, was a well-known film director. The actor was noted for his sophisticated attitude, passion for horseback riding and travel, and appreciation of the colour green.