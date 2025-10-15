Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer famous for his portrayal of ‘Karna’ passes away aged 68 after battling with cancer

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, best remembered for his iconic portrayal of Karna in B.R. Chopra’s 1988 television epic Mahabharat, passed away on Wednesday after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 68.

A towering presence on Indian television during the late 1980s and 1990s, Dheer’s career extended far beyond the battlefield of Kurukshetra. He became a familiar and respected face through acclaimed TV shows such as Chandrakanta, The Great Maratha, Yug, Zee Horror Show, Badho Bahu, and Kanoon. His dignified screen presence and powerful voice made him one of the most memorable actors of his generation.

Contribution to Cinema

In cinema, Pankaj Dheer carved out his own space with impactful performances in several Hindi films, including Soldier, Andaz, Sadak, Baadshah, and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge. Though often cast in supporting roles, his performances carried a quiet strength that resonated with audiences.

Most Memorable Character - Karna

Dheer’s portrayal of Karna remains one of Indian television’s most revered performances. His noble, conflicted interpretation of the mythological warrior became the definitive image of Karna for millions. Over the years, his likeness from the show even appeared in school textbooks, and in regions such as Karnal and Bastar, statues modeled after his character continue to be worshipped — a rare tribute that speaks volumes about his cultural impact.

Beyond acting, Dheer was a creative force in the industry. In 2006, he co-founded Visage Studioz in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari, along with his brother Satluj Dheer. The studio quickly became a popular destination for television and film shoots. Later, in 2010, he established the Abbhinnay Acting Academy with his Mahabharat co-star Gufi Paintal as the faculty head. Through the academy, Dheer dedicated himself to mentoring young talents and shaping the next generation of actors.

He is survived by his son, actor Nikitin Dheer, known for his performances in Chennai Express, Jodhaa Akbar, Sooryavanshi, and Shershaah. His daughter-in-law, television actress Kratika Sengar, earned fame for her role in Ek Veer Stree Ki Kahaani – Jhansi Ki Rani.

On television, Dheer’s final appearance was in the 2024 fantasy drama Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare. He had also featured in the 2019 web series Poison, marking his foray into digital entertainment.

The news of his passing was confirmed by his Mahabharat co-star Arjun Feroz Khan, who played Arjun in the series. Khan expressed his deep grief and remembered Dheer fondly, saying he would always miss his dear friend.

Tributes from across the industry poured in soon after the news broke. Colleagues and fans alike described Dheer as a graceful performer and a warm, dignified human being who brought sincerity to every role. Many called his death the end of an era marked by strong, nuanced portrayals on Indian television.