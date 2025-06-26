- Home
Swanand Kirkire, a renowned singer, lyricist, and actor, grabs attention for his role in 'Panchayat'. From Indore to Mumbai, his journey includes films like 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and songs like 'Bawara Mann'.
| Published : Jun 26 2025, 09:58 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Social Media
Swanand Kirkire was born on 29 April 1972 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Both his parents were singers. In such a situation, he used to sing songs since childhood, but along with this, he was also fond of acting.
Image Credit : Social Media
After completing his studies, he took admission to the National School of Drama and then moved to Mumbai after completing his studies. After reaching Mumbai, he started his career as a singer and writer.
Image Credit : Social Media
Along with this, Swanand Kirkire appeared in small roles in many films. He got his real recognition from the film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'. After this, he also appeared in 'Kala' and 'Raat Akeli Hai'.
Image Credit : Social Media
Swanand Kirkire is also a singer, songwriter, and assistant producer along with being an actor. Swanand Kirkire has written many hit songs like 'Bawara Mann', 'Piyu Bole' and 'Bahti Hawa Sa Tha Woh'. At the same time, he has sung popular songs like 'O Ri Chiraiya' and 'Khoya Khoya Chand'.
Image Credit : Social Media
Swanand Kirkire has also received the National Film Award for writing the songs 'Bande Mein Tha Dum, Vande Mataram' and 'Bahti Hawa Sa Tha Woh'. Now Swanand Kirkire is rocking 'Panchayat'. He has a powerful character in this series.
