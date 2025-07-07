July OTT releases for 2nd week: 7 must-watch movies, series
July brings exciting movies and series to OTT platforms, including 'Ballard,' 'Jiham,' 'Trainwreck,' 'Bric,' 'Aap Jaisa Koi,' 'Special Ops 2,' and ‘Nirvetta.’
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
16
Image Credit : Social Media
Ballard
The Hollywood film 'Ballard' hits Amazon Prime Video on July 9th, highly anticipated by viewers.
26
Image Credit : Social Media
Jiham
The action-horror film 'Jiham' arrives on Netflix July 9th, centering around Sing, a Muay Thai fighter.
36
Image Credit : Social Media
Trainwreck: The Real Project X
The documentary 'Trainwreck: The Real Project X' releases on Netflix July 8th, promising shocking revelations.
46
Image Credit : Social Media
Bric
'Bric' premieres on Netflix July 10th, filled with twists and turns, revolving around a wall hiding secrets.
56
Image Credit : Social Media
Special Ops 2
The highly anticipated second season of 'Special Ops' streams on Jio Hotstar from July 11th, starring KK Menon in an action-thriller.
66
Image Credit : Social Media
Nirvetta
Malayalam film 'Nirvetta,' starring Tovino Thomas, streams on SonyLIV from July 11th.
Top Stories