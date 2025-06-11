'Panchayat 4': Check net worth, assets of lead actor Jitendra Kumar
Panchayat's secretary, Jitendra Kumar, drives a Mercedes and owns millions! Discover his exciting success story and lavish lifestyle
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Jitendra Kumar Net Worth: Panchayat 4's fun trailer is out! Jitendra Kumar will once again tickle the audience with his romantic and innocent charm. Here's some info about his wealth.
Jitendra Kumar, who plays the secretary in 'Panchayat,' has a middle-class image on screen. But in reality, he lives a luxurious life.
Before Panchayat, Jitendra Kumar showcased his acting skills in web series like Kota Factory. He has also worked in movies like 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan,' 'Dry Day,' 'Chaman Bahaar,' and 'Jaadugar.'
While many actors struggle to buy a house even after years of work, Jitendra Kumar owns a luxurious house in Mumbai.
Jitendra Kumar from Panchayat owns luxury cars like Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d, and Toyota Fortuner.
Jitendra charged 70 to 75 thousand rupees per episode for 'Panchayat 3.' According to media reports, he received a total of 4 lakh rupees for Season 3.
Jitendra Kumar also earns from brand endorsements. He promotes Oswal Books, Bingo, and insurance companies' schemes on social media, earning him lakhs.
According to ABP, Jitendra Kumar, aka Abhishek, has a net worth of around 7 crore rupees.