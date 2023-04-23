Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pamela Chopra Prayer Meet: Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Roy Kapur and others attend

    First Published Apr 23, 2023, 6:27 PM IST

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, and others were among those who attended Pamela Chopra's prayer meeting.

    Yash Chopra's wife, Pamela Chopra, died on Thursday in Mumbai. She was 74 years old. Pamela has two kids with Yash, Aditya Chopra, the CEO of Yash Raj Films, and actor Uday Chopra. The news of her untimely death stunned the whole business, and celebrities flocked to her burial to express their sympathies.

    On Sunday, a special prayer meeting for Pamela was held in Mumbai, which was attended by many famous people, including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Luv Ranjan, and others.

    Earlier in the day, Yash Raj Films published a previously unseen film of Yash Chopra's wife discussing her musical contribution to Indian cinema. YRF published the video comprising some of the iconic Bollywood songs she had sang on Twitter and YouTube. Pamela revealed how she cut Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's album in the video.

    "Actually, I was dubbing for Lataji. I was making a dub, but I can't tell you how much I enjoyed it... 'No, you have sang it so brilliantly,' Jatin-Lalit said. We're not going to dub it.' "I can't tell you how I felt at the time," she said.

    Pamela's voice can be heard in the video for Ghar Aaja Pardesi from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Main Sasural Nahi Jaaungi from Chandni (1989), Meri Banno Ki Aayegi Baraat from Aaina (1993), and Meri Maa Ne Laga Diye from Darr (1993). YRF captioned the video, "Our heartfelt tribute to Mrs. Pamela Yash Chopra." Her memories will live on in our hearts forever, jab tak hai jaan (until there is life)."

     

    Pamela had her final on-screen appearance in the 2023 Netflix docu-series The Romantics, when she discussed Yash's cinematic career and the legacy of the production firm.

    Pamela Chopra reportedly died of an age-related disease. She has been in the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for the past 15 days. Doctors put her on a ventilator, but her condition worsened.

    "With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform you that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning," stated the official statement provided by YRF. Her cremation took held today at 11 a.m. in Mumbai. We appreciate your thoughts, and the family would want solitude during this time of tremendous loss and introspection."

    Shah Rukh Khan turning chef for THIS model has made internet go into frenzy; know details

    Kareena Kapoor's nutritious breakfast diet finally disclosed - read here

    Bandra: Why watch Malayalam star Dileep's upcoming movie? Here are 7 interesting facts

    Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Viral video sparks pregnancy rumours again; WATCH

    Rumored couple Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal strike mushy poses at Arpita-Aayush's Iftar party

