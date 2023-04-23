Pamela Chopra Prayer Meet: Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Roy Kapur and others attend

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, and others were among those who attended Pamela Chopra's prayer meeting.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Yash Chopra's wife, Pamela Chopra, died on Thursday in Mumbai. She was 74 years old. Pamela has two kids with Yash, Aditya Chopra, the CEO of Yash Raj Films, and actor Uday Chopra. The news of her untimely death stunned the whole business, and celebrities flocked to her burial to express their sympathies.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

On Sunday, a special prayer meeting for Pamela was held in Mumbai, which was attended by many famous people, including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Luv Ranjan, and others.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Earlier in the day, Yash Raj Films published a previously unseen film of Yash Chopra's wife discussing her musical contribution to Indian cinema. YRF published the video comprising some of the iconic Bollywood songs she had sang on Twitter and YouTube. Pamela revealed how she cut Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's album in the video.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

"Actually, I was dubbing for Lataji. I was making a dub, but I can't tell you how much I enjoyed it... 'No, you have sang it so brilliantly,' Jatin-Lalit said. We're not going to dub it.' "I can't tell you how I felt at the time," she said.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Pamela's voice can be heard in the video for Ghar Aaja Pardesi from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Main Sasural Nahi Jaaungi from Chandni (1989), Meri Banno Ki Aayegi Baraat from Aaina (1993), and Meri Maa Ne Laga Diye from Darr (1993). YRF captioned the video, "Our heartfelt tribute to Mrs. Pamela Yash Chopra." Her memories will live on in our hearts forever, jab tak hai jaan (until there is life)."

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Pamela had her final on-screen appearance in the 2023 Netflix docu-series The Romantics, when she discussed Yash's cinematic career and the legacy of the production firm.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Pamela Chopra reportedly died of an age-related disease. She has been in the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for the past 15 days. Doctors put her on a ventilator, but her condition worsened.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla