Palak Tiwari's Fitness Routine: Inside her diet plan and intense workout schedule
TV actress Shweta Tiwari is incredibly fit at 40. Her daughter, Palak Tiwari, is equally dedicated to fitness, frequently causing a stir online with her zero figure. This article explores Palak's daily routine and diet plan.
| Published : Apr 27 2025, 03:17 PM
1 Min read
Bollywood newcomer Palak Tiwari works hard to maintain her physique. She follows a strict diet and workout plan.
Palak starts her day with warm water, followed by a banana, nuts, or berries for breakfast before hitting the gym.
Lunch for Palak typically consists of two multigrain toasts with avocado and two boiled eggs, sometimes opting for traditional Indian meals with plenty of boiled salad.
Palak enjoys homemade Shahi Paneer and roti for dinner, occasionally indulging in paneer paratha or cheese pasta for protein.
Palak is vegetarian but includes eggs for protein, though she may exclude them in the future. She also enjoys coffee.
Palak loves coffee with milk and sugar but balances it with intense workouts to mitigate the effects.
Palak spends considerable time at the gym, working out morning, afternoon, and evening, incorporating cardio and weightlifting.
Despite her strict diet, Palak allows herself a cheat day each week to enjoy pizza and burgers.
