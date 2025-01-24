Veer Pahariya's fitness routine OUT! Is it inspired by Akshay Kumar?

Entertainment
Veer Pahariya, who is making his debut in 'Sky Force,' is in the spotlight for his physique.
Veer, who is working with Akshay Kumar, revealed in an interview that he exercises to stay fit. 108 pushups-dips are part of his routine.
Swimming provides a full-body workout. Veer enjoys swimming and uses it to stay fit.
Skydiving is not for everyone, but Veer has mentioned in interviews that he enjoys it.
Veer Pahariya admires Akshay Kumar's fitness. He follows Akshay's concept of early to bed and early to rise, which has a positive impact on health.
Working with Akshay Kumar means staying fit. Veer Pahariya understands this and works out daily at the gym.
(PHOTOS) Alia Bhatt inspired saree looks for college farewell party
PHOTOS: Ananya Pandey's stunning floral blouse and saree design
(PHOTOS) Raima Sen inspired sarees to impress loved ones
Urvashi Dholakia to get married at 46? Here's what her sons say