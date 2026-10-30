Palak's journey into the entertainment industry gained considerable momentum in 2021 when she appeared alongside Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu in the music video Bijlee Bijlee. The song became extremely popular on social media, and her screen presence quickly caught the attention of younger audiences.

The success of the music video proved to be an important turning point. It introduced Palak to a wider audience and opened doors to fashion campaigns, brand associations and acting opportunities.

She subsequently made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's 2023 film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Her appearance in the film marked her transition from music videos and modelling assignments to mainstream Hindi cinema.

Palak later appeared in The Bhootnii (2025), further adding to her acting portfolio. She has also been associated with projects such as Rosie: The Saffron Chapter and Quickie, although their development and release status should be distinguished from completed film releases.

Her career has also expanded into the digital entertainment space. With acting, fashion assignments and commercial collaborations contributing to her public profile, Palak is exploring multiple opportunities rather than limiting herself to films.

The actress has also attracted attention through her fashion choices and beauty partnerships. Her association with brands and appearances at entertainment events have helped her establish a presence beyond the big screen.

Palak Tiwari Net Worth, Income Sources And Reported Breakup With Ibrahim Ali Khan

Palak Tiwari's growing popularity has naturally raised questions about her earnings. Although the actress has not publicly disclosed her financial details, several entertainment reports have estimated her net worth at approximately Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore.

It is important to note that this is an unofficial estimate, and no publicly verified financial statement establishes her exact wealth.

Her earnings are believed to come from multiple professional activities, including acting assignments, music videos, modelling projects, brand endorsements and paid promotional collaborations on social media.

As her popularity increases, commercial partnerships are likely to remain an important part of her professional portfolio. Her fashion-forward image and considerable visibility among younger audiences also make her an attractive face for lifestyle and beauty brands.

Meanwhile, her personal life has recently attracted considerable attention following reports of her separation from Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Dating rumours surrounding the two first gained momentum in 2022 after they were spotted together in Mumbai. Their subsequent appearances at restaurants, social gatherings and vacations continued to fuel speculation about their relationship.

Despite the persistent buzz, neither Palak nor Ibrahim officially confirmed that they were dating. Ibrahim had previously described Palak as a good friend in an interview.

According to the latest Hindustan Times report dated October 30, the two have reportedly decided to part ways after more than three years of being together. Sources cited by the publication claimed that the decision was amicable and that both actors intend to concentrate on their respective careers.

The reported separation comes just weeks after their Ranthambore outing, which had once again sparked relationship rumours.