Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan have reportedly ended their three-year relationship, according to an exclusive report by a news portal. Sources suggest the split was amicable, with Ibrahim initiating the breakup. The news comes as a surprise, given their recent public sightings.

Actors Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan have reportedly called off their three-year relationship, according to an exclusive report by Hindustan Times. Sources close to the duo indicate the split was amicable, surprising many fans and industry observers given their recent public appearances. The news marks the end of a relationship that, while never officially confirmed by either star, consistently captured significant media attention and sparked widespread speculation among their followers.

Their rumoured romance first made headlines in 2022, consistently drawing media attention. However, neither actor ever publicly confirmed their relationship status, opting instead for a discreet approach to their personal lives.

Details of the Reported Split

Hindustan Times, citing anonymous sources privy to the developments, revealed that Ibrahim Ali Khan initiated the decision to end the relationship. Despite the breakup, the sources describe the separation as notably amicable, characterized by mutual respect and understanding between Palak and Ibrahim. Both individuals are reportedly prioritizing their respective burgeoning careers. This news arrives as a particular surprise, especially after the pair was seen together on a tiger safari in Ranthambore earlier this month, sparking renewed interest in their relationship status. Adding to the intrigue, a paparazzo also recently noted seeing Palak solo at a high-profile event, which in retrospect, may have been an early indicator of their changed circumstances.

A Timeline of Their Rumoured Romance

While their relationship is reported to have lasted three years, it was in 2022 that Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan's rumoured romance first garnered significant media attention. Paparazzi frequently spotted them together at various Mumbai hotspots, including restaurants and private parties. These early sightings, often captured as they exited venues in the same car, quickly fuelled speculation among fans and the entertainment press. Despite the constant public eye and consistent drawing of media interest, both actors maintained a steadfast silence regarding their relationship status, neither confirming nor denying the romance. This deliberate privacy became a hallmark of their connection, even as their joint appearances, like the recent Ranthambore safari, continued to generate buzz.

Why the Silence?

Despite the significant news of their separation reported by Hindustan Times, both Palak and Ibrahim have continued to follow each other on social media platforms, a detail that further underscores the amicable nature of their split. One source, speaking to Hindustan Times, suggested that Ibrahim Ali Khan wishes to prevent his upcoming appearance on a prominent celebrity talk show from being overshadowed by news of the separation.