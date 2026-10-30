Rishab Shetty joins T-Series for an ambitious two-part historical epic titled 'The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj', directed by Sandeep Singh, with filming scheduled to commence in early 2027 to honor the legendary warrior's legacy.

Rishab Shetty Joins Forces for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Epic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): In a major collaboration, actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty has come on board for the grand portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Joining hands with T-Series, Rishab Shetty has become a part of the film 'The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’, an ambitious two-part historical epic celebrating the extraordinary life, legacy and vision of one of India's most revered historical icons. The film brings together Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Singh and Rishab Shetty for a grand cinematic portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his enduring vision of Swarajya. View this post on Instagram A post shared by tseriesfilms (@tseriesfilms)

Marking the collaboration, Bhushan Kumar honoured Rishab Shetty with a century-old painting of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, reflecting the deep reverence and responsibility with which the team is approaching this landmark cinematic venture.

Scope of the Historical Saga

Conceived on an expansive scale, the two-part saga will explore defining battles, extraordinary sacrifices, landmark victories and lesser-known chapters from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's remarkable journey. The narrative aims to capture his military genius, strategic foresight, fearless leadership and transformative vision of Swarajya, which continues to inspire generations, the makers said, as per a press release. The film will feature an expansive ensemble cast and a creative team bringing together talent from India and overseas.

Vision and Production Details

Speaking about the film, producer Bhushan Kumar shared, “Maharashtra and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have given us a legacy to be proud of, and I believe it is our responsibility to honour that legacy through cinema and share it with the world. When Sandeep Singh narrated ‘The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’, I felt a deep sense of responsibility to bring this extraordinary story to the big screen. With Rishab Shetty’s powerful screen presence and his ability to bring legendary figures to life, I believe we have the right combination to bring the courage, vision and spirit of Swarajya to audiences across generations. For T-Series, this is more than a film; it is a tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his timeless legacy," as per a press release.

With pre-production underway, filming on the ambitious two-part saga is scheduled to commence in early 2027. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Films, ‘The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’ is a T-Series Films and Legend Studios production. Directed by Sandeep Singh, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, and written by Rishi Virmani and Sandeep Singh, it is co-produced by Rishab Shetty, Shiv Chanana and Kabiir Sadanand. (ANI)