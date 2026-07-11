Actor Banwari Lal Jhol reflects on his Bollywood journey, praising Paresh Rawal's encouragement during 'OMG' and sharing a touching anecdote about the late Farooq Sheikh's kindness. Jhol also discusses his career in theatre and mime.

Actor and theatre artiste Banwari Lal Jhol reflected on his journey in the film industry, recalling memorable experiences of working with actors Paresh Rawal and the late Farooq Sheikh, while speaking about the encouragement he received during his early years in Mumbai.

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Speaking to ANI, Banwari Lal said he came to Mumbai with the hope of learning and finding opportunities in the film industry. "I came to Bombay (Mumbai) thinking that since there are many great artists and directors here, and it's the real industry, I would get the opportunity to do something and learn," he said.

Listing some of the films he has worked in, Banwari said, "My first film was 'Baazigar', which I did in Delhi in 1992. Later, I worked in 'Deewangee', 'Phir Hera Pheri', 'Raaz 3', 'Murder 2', 'OMG - Oh My God!', 'God Tussi Great Ho', 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela', among others."

Recalling Industry Encouragement

Recalling his experience while shooting for OMG, Banwari praised actor Paresh Rawal for encouraging improvisation on set. "I can't praise Paresh Rawal ji enough. He never stopped me and said, 'This isn't written, why are you doing this?' Whatever I said, he replied to me, and it was great fun working with him," he said.

Sharing an incident involving the late actor Farooq Sheikh, Banwari said the veteran not only appreciated his performance during the shoot but also remembered him years later. "As soon as the shot was over, Farooq Sheikh ji came to me and said, 'Very good yaar, you did very well. Where are you from?' I told him I was from Delhi and had come to Mumbai with hope. He said, 'Very good, you're a good artist,'" Banwari said.

He added, "Two years later, I was having tea when Farooq Sheikh ji came out, stopped his car and called out, 'Arre Banwari!' I asked him, 'Sir, you remember my name?' He said, 'We've worked together.' He then told me Anand Mahadevan was working on a project and advised me to stay in touch with him. It was a very big thing for me."

He also remembered director Anand Mahadevan's confidence in his performance.

Passion for Mime and Theatre

Apart from acting, Banwari said he continues to work in theatre and teaches mime. "I do mime and also teach it. I've prepared eight to ten plays with children. Mime is all about expressing without dialogue, using only facial expressions and body language," he said.

Recalling his participation in an International Mime Festival in London in 1984, Banwari said renowned mime artist Nola Rae appreciated his performance. "There was a mime festival in London where Nola Rae was very happy with my performance. Director John Casson even told my director Alok Roy to send me there for six months. The Daily Telegraph mentioned my name in three places. But I neither had the money nor was I sent there. It was all about timing," he said.

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