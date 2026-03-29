- Home
- Entertainment
- Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 9: Strong Growth, Narrowly Misses Top Rank; Read Details
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 9: Strong Growth, Narrowly Misses Top Rank; Read Details
On its second Saturday, 'Dhurandhar The Revenge' came this close to becoming India's number one film. While it missed the all-India top spot, it did manage to grab the crown for its Hindi version.
5. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Telugu Pan-India Film)
- Second Saturday Earnings: ₹51 crore
- Total India Collection: ₹1,030.42 crore
This epic action drama collected ₹51 crore on its second Saturday. Its total lifetime collection in India stands at a staggering ₹1,030.42 crore. S.S. Rajamouli directed this 2017 blockbuster, which stars Prabhas in the lead role, alongside Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Sathyaraj.
4. Dhurandhar (Hindi Film)
- Second Saturday Earnings: ₹53 crore
- Total India Collection: ₹895.96 crore
The first film in the series raked in ₹53 crore on its second Saturday. Its total India collection was ₹895.96 crore. This 2025 spy action drama, directed by Aditya Dhar, stars Ranveer Singh. The cast also included Akshay Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun.
3. RRR (Telugu Pan-India Film)
- Second Saturday Earnings: ₹56 crore
- Total India Collection: ₹782.2 crore
This epic period action drama earned ₹56 crore on its second Saturday. The film's total collection in India is ₹782.2 crore. Ram Charan and Jr. NTR starred in this 2022 blockbuster directed by S.S. Rajamouli. The film also featured special appearances by Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.
2. Dhurandhar The Revenge (Hindi Pan-India Film)
Second Saturday Earnings: ₹62.85 crore
Total India Collection: ₹778.77 crore (in 10 days, still running)
The film earned a massive ₹62.85 crore on its second Saturday. Its total collection in India has reached ₹778.77 crore in just 10 days, and it's still running in theatres. This spy action drama, directed by Aditya Dhar, released on 19 March 2026. It's a sequel to the 2025 hit 'Dhurandhar'. Ranveer Singh returns in the lead, along with the original cast, except for Akshay Khanna.
1. Pushpa 2: The Rule (Telugu Pan-India Film)
Second Saturday Earnings: ₹63.30 crore
Total Collection: ₹1,234.12 crore
The film collected a whopping ₹63.30 crore on its second Saturday, making it the all-time number one. Its total earnings stand at ₹1,234.12 crore. This action drama, directed by Sukumar, was released in 2024. Allu Arjun plays the lead role, supported by Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Rao Ramesh, and Jagapathi Babu.
Top 5 Highest Earning Films on Second Saturday (Hindi Belt)
Here's a look at the top 5 films with the highest second Saturday collections, just from the Hindi version:
- Dhurandhar The Revenge (2026): ₹58 crore (Hindi version only)
- Dhurandhar (2025): ₹53.70 crore
- Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024): ₹46.50 crore (Hindi version only)
- Chhava (2025): ₹44.10 crore
- Animal (2023): ₹35.33 crore
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.