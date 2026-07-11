Legendary playback singer S. Janaki, fondly known as the 'Nightingale of South India', passed away at 88 in Mysuru. With a career spanning six decades and over 48,000 songs in 20+ languages, she leaves behind an unmatched legacy in Indian music.

A voice that shaped the soundscape of Indian cinema for more than six decades has fallen silent. Legendary playback singer S. Janaki, affectionately known as the 'Nightingale of South India', passed away at a private hospital in Mysuru on Friday at the age of 88. Her passing marks the end of a glorious chapter in Indian music history. Celebrated for her unmatched versatility, emotive singing and extraordinary vocal modulation, Janaki Amma captivated millions of listeners across generations. With a career spanning more than six decades, she became one of the most respected and beloved voices in Indian cinema, leaving behind an unparalleled musical legacy that will continue to inspire artists and music lovers alike.

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Born Sistla Janaki on April 23, 1938, in Andhra Pradesh, she was far more than a playback singer. She was one of the most influential voices in Indian music, celebrated for her remarkable ability to infuse every song with emotion and authenticity. Whether it was a soulful melody, a devotional hymn, a romantic duet or a folk number, Janaki Amma had the rare gift of making every performance unforgettable. Her extraordinary talent earned her the admiration of audiences across the world, who fondly revered her as 'Janaki Amma'.

A Staggering Record: Over 48,000 Songs in More Than 20 Languages

Language was never a barrier for Janaki Amma. During her illustrious career, she recorded more than 48,000 songs for films, albums, television and radio. Her voice resonated in more than 20 Indian languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Sanskrit, Odia, Tulu, Urdu, Punjabi, Badaga, Bengali and Konkani. She also lent her voice to songs in foreign languages such as English, Japanese, German and Sinhalese, making her one of India's most versatile playback singers.

Kannada Held a Special Place in Her Heart

Although she hailed from Andhra Pradesh, Janaki Amma recorded the highest number of songs in Kannada, followed by Malayalam. She became an inseparable part of Karnataka's musical heritage, lending her voice to countless iconic songs across generations. From the golden era of Dr Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, Ambareesh and Shankar Nag to the contemporary generation of actors, she remained the preferred playback singer for leading actresses in the Kannada film industry.

A Musical Journey That Began at 19

Janaki Amma entered the world of playback singing in 1957 with the Tamil film Vidhiyin Vilayattu when she was just 19 years old. Remarkably, she sang in six different languages within her very first year in the industry, signalling the arrival of an extraordinary talent. She remained active in the music industry for six uninterrupted decades before officially announcing her retirement from films and stage performances in 2016. However, in 2018, she briefly returned to playback singing for the Tamil film Pannadi following repeated requests from her admirers.

A Career Adorned with Prestigious Honours

Throughout her illustrious career, S Janaki received numerous accolades in recognition of her immense contribution to Indian music. She won four National Film Awards and an astonishing 33 State Film Awards, making her one of the most decorated playback singers in the country. She was also conferred an honorary doctorate by the University of Mysore, received the prestigious Kalaimamani honour from the Tamil Nadu Government, and was honoured with Karnataka's Rajyotsava Award for her exceptional contribution to music.

A Symbol of Dignity and Self-Respect

In 2013, Janaki Amma respectfully declined the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour. She expressed disappointment over the delay in recognising her contribution and highlighted what she believed was the inadequate recognition given to artistes from South India. In a statement that reflected her sense of dignity and self-respect, she said that after six decades of service to Indian music, she believed she deserved the nation's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, rather than a Padma award.

Though S. Janaki is no longer with us, her immortal voice lives on through more than 48,000 timeless songs. Her music transcends languages, generations and borders, ensuring that her extraordinary legacy continues to resonate in the hearts of millions for generations to come.