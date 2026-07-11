Director Vishal Chaturvedi's film 'Hanuman Ansh', inspired by Neeb Karori Baba, is a spiritual journey, not a biopic. It focuses on human emotions, service, and Baba's 'Leelas' to connect with younger audiences, releasing on July 31.

Director Vishal Chaturvedi has said his upcoming film 'Hanuman Ansh', inspired by the life and legacy of Shri Neeb Karori Baba, is not a conventional biopic but a spiritual journey rooted in human emotions, devotion and service.

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Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi said he deliberately chose the title 'Hanuman Ansh' to reflect a spiritual concept rather than directly identify the saint. "I was very conscious about not using his name directly. When I reached Neeb Karori village during my research, people there told me he was known as 'Anshik Hanuman' or 'Anshik Avatar'. 'Hanuman Ansh' is a conceptual name. I am not saying directly that Neeb Karori Baba was Hanuman Ansh. It is a story of a concept named 'Hanuman Ansh', which is based on Neeb Karori Baba 's life," he said.

The Research Process

The filmmaker said he relied on multiple sources while developing the script. "I studied Indian authors, books, websites and references, spoke to people and also conducted my own research at places connected with Baba. I later compiled all this into a book called 'Divine Detour', and from those sources I converted it into a story," he said.

Engaging Younger Audiences

Chaturvedi said one of his biggest responsibilities was to make the film relevant for younger audiences without compromising its spiritual essence. "I didn't want to make a film only for those who already believe in Baba. Today's youth is already connected with spirituality. Most of Neeb Karori Baba 's devotees are Gen Z. Good music and good storytelling can connect with young audiences without changing the soul of the story," he said.

Focus on Human Emotions and Service

Clarifying the film's approach, the director said audiences should not expect a miracle-driven narrative. "We haven't made a miracle film. We have made a film on Maharaj ji's 'Leelas'. ..This film is written around human emotions and sensibilities. It shows how a saint can bring long-term change in society through compassion, service and his message," he said.

According to the director, the film also highlights Baba's emphasis on feeding the hungry and caring for those on the margins of society.

Release and Film Details

The teaser of the film is out now. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hanuman Ansh (@hanumanansh) Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film stars Shobhina W Satyaa, Vihaan S Hegde, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey.

Produced by Ragini S, Namrata G Singh, Anupriya A Nagar and Vishal Chaturvedi, the film will have an All India theatrical release by Cinepolis.

A journey of faith, humility and boundless love, 'Hanuman Ansh' is rooted in "Bharat's timeless Sant Parampara and brings to the big screen the story of a saint whose message continues to touch lives across generations: love all, serve all, feed all and remember Ram," as per the press release.

The film's synopsis positions "Baba as a saint who remains untouched by power, politics, ownership and praise, while his simple message becomes the spiritual centre of the story," it added.

Hanuman Ansh releases in cinemas across India on July 31. (ANI)