Harry Potter Series: One Episode's Budget Can Make 4 'Dhurandhar 2' Films; Read On
Harry Potter Series: The Harry Potter web series trailer just dropped, and the craze is real! People are calling it the most expensive series ever, and fans are super excited and have high hopes
Harry Potter's trailer is creating a huge buzz!
The teaser for the 'Harry Potter' web series is out, and fans are feeling both nostalgic and excited. The mix of old emotions and new visuals has made it an instant hit online.
The most expensive web series, 'Harry Potter'
Reports say 'Harry Potter' is the most expensive web series in history. Each episode's budget is reportedly around 100 million dollars, which is about ₹948 crore in Indian currency.
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A mini-world built for the shooting of 'Harry Potter'
The series is being shot at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden. They have built grand sets, a detailed world, and even a separate school for the young actors. Basically, they've created a mini-world inside the studio. This budget is more than four times that of Ranveer Singh's blockbuster 'Dhurandhar 2', which was made for about ₹225 crore.
The total budget of the series is many times more than the films
The total budget for all the old Harry Potter films was about 1.2 billion dollars (around ₹10,000 crore). But the new series' budget could reach nearly 5.6 billion dollars, or ₹46,500 crore. That's over four times more than the films!
For Harry Potter, it's now a streaming game, not a theatre game
The Harry Potter films earned about 7.7 billion dollars (around ₹64,000 crore) worldwide. But for streaming platforms, the goal isn't ticket sales; it's about keeping subscribers for the long run. This project isn't just a story; it's an attempt to build a whole entertainment ecosystem. With its huge investment, long-term planning, and fan craze, this series could be a game-changer. It will start streaming this year around Christmas.
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