The Harry Potter films earned about 7.7 billion dollars (around ₹64,000 crore) worldwide. But for streaming platforms, the goal isn't ticket sales; it's about keeping subscribers for the long run. This project isn't just a story; it's an attempt to build a whole entertainment ecosystem. With its huge investment, long-term planning, and fan craze, this series could be a game-changer. It will start streaming this year around Christmas.