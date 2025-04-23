Pahalgam tragedy: 9 Bollywood films that were shot in this location
Pahalgam witnessed a massacre of 26 Hindus, allegedly by terrorists who targeted those who didn't offer prayers. This picturesque region, known as India's mini Switzerland, has been a backdrop for numerous Bollywood films
| Published : Apr 23 2025, 09:05 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : social media
The massacre of several Hindus in Pahalgam shocked the world. Terrorists targeted tourists based on their religion and ability to pray.
Image Credit : social media
Media reports indicate a massacre of 26 Hindus in Pahalgam. This scenic area attracts tourists.
Image Credit : social media
Pahalgam's scenic locations have made it a favorite for filmmakers, hosting numerous Bollywood shoots.
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh's debut film, Betaab, was shot in Pahalgam's picturesque locations.
Image Credit : social media
Scenes from Shahrukh Khan's hit film, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, were filmed in Pahalgam.
Image Credit : social media
Scenes from Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, set in POK, were filmed in and around Pahalgam.
Image Credit : social media
Scenes depicting Pakistan in Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's Raazi were shot in Pahalgam.
Image Credit : social media
Shahid Kapoor's Haider, featuring scenes in the Kashmir Valley, was partly filmed in Pahalgam.
Image Credit : social media
The climax of Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda's Highway was reportedly filmed in Pahalgam.
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Tripti Dimri's Laila Majnu (2018), re-released in 2024, was shot in Pahalgam.
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's Silsila captured the beauty of Kashmir in its iconic songs.
Image Credit : social media
Shammi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore's Kashmir Ki Kali showcased Pahalgam's beauty.
