Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi earlier than scheduled from his Saudi Arabia visit following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday after concluding his visit to Saudi Arabia. PM Modi was on a two-day State visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. However, he cut short his visit following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

PM Modi skipped the official dinner hosted by Saudi Arabia and decided to cut short his visit, according to government sources. He was originally scheduled to return on Wednesday night. However, he arrived in India early Wednesday morning after a terrorist attack took place in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

During his visit, PM Modi held talks with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The two leaders co-chaired the second India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council (SPC) in Jeddah on Tuesday.

PM Modi invited Mohammed bin Salman to visit India for the third meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council. The two leaders reviewed the progress of the work under the SPC framework and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation.

The two leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, as well as the ongoing India-Saudi Arabia cooperation under the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC).

Mohammed bin Salman condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and expressed his condolences on the innocent lives lost in the attack. PM Modi and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince vowed to combat terrorism tooth and nail.

The two leaders reviewed the progress under the Council since their last meeting in September 2023 in New Delhi. The leaders noted with appreciation the intensification in bilateral engagement and the large number of high-level visits across various Ministries that have built trust and mutual understanding on both sides.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "PM @narendramodi and Crown Prince HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman held extensive talks & co-chaired the 2nd India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council (SPC) in Jeddah at the Royal Palace. HRH Crown Prince strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack & expressed his deepest condolences on the innocent lives lost."

"Discussions focused on exploring avenues across domains, including defence, trade, investment, energy and people-to-people ties, to further deepen the multi-faceted India-Saudi Arabia bilateral relations. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest & the ongoing India-Saudi Arabia cooperation under the IMEEC initiative. The two leaders reviewed the progress of the work under the SPC framework & discussed ways to strengthen the strategic partnership. They welcomed the expansion of the SPC with the addition of two new Ministerial Committees - on Defence Cooperation & Tourism and Culture Cooperation," he added.

Meanwhile, the Muslim World League Secretary General, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, called on PM Modi in Jeddah on Tuesday. Al-Issa strongly condemned the "ghastly terror attack" in Jammu and Kashmir and offered deepest condolences on the innocent lives lost.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi appreciated the role of the Muslim World League in promoting tolerant values, advocating moderation, and advancing social cohesion and harmony, according to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement.

He commended the Muslim World League's stance against terrorism, violence and extremism. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other officials were present during the meeting.

In a statement, MEA stated, "Prime Minister recalled his meeting with the Secretary General in July 2023 in New Delhi. He appreciated the role of the Muslim World League in promoting tolerant values, advocating moderation and advancing social cohesion and harmony."

"Recalling India's age-old philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam [the World is one Family], Prime Minister noted that India, as a multi-cultural, multi-lingual, multi-ethnic and multi-religious society, celebrates unity in diversity. India's incredible diversity is a valuable strength that has given shape to its vibrant society and polity. He commended the firm stand of Muslim World League against extremism, terrorism and violence," it added.

India's Ambassador to India, Suhel Ajaz Khan, said that PM Modi was accorded special honours, including a 21-gun salute, upon his arrival in Jeddah. He stated that Prime Minister Modi was escorted by a Saudi Arabian fighter jet when he entered Jeddah.

While addressing a special press briefing on PM Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia, Khan said, "As you know, the Prime Minister shares a very warm, close, and personal relationship with His Royal Highness Crown Prince, and the warmth and close friendship were very visible during this visit. We are also grateful for the warm welcome given to the Honourable Prime Minister on his arrival in Jeddah. As you know, he was accorded special honours, including a 21-gun salute."

"The aircraft of the Prime Minister was escorted by a Saudi fighter jet when it entered the Jeddah airspace. These elements exemplify the importance that Saudi Arabia attaches to its relations with India. The Saudi official delegation comprised several senior ministers, including the Minister of Energy, Minister of Sports, Interior, National Guards, Foreign Affairs, Commerce, Investment, Deputy Governor of Mecca and also the governor of the Public Investment Fund," he added.

He spoke about PM Modi's other engagements, including his meeting with yoga expert Padmashri Nouf Marwaii and interaction with members of the Indian diaspora. He noted that PM Modi was on his third visit to Saudi Arabia, following previous visits in 2016 and 2009. He stated that PM Modi's visit followed Mohammed bin Salman's visit to India in September 2020.