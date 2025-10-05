This week brings an exciting lineup of new content across major OTT platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and ZEE5. From thrilling action-packed films to binge-worthy series, here are 11 releases you shouldn’t miss between October.

Latest OTT Releases This Week

1. War 2 – Netflix

Release Date: October 9 The thrill-packed sequel in the YRF Spy Universe starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR is all about helicopter action and espionage. Watch on: Netflix

2. The Woman in Cabin 10 – Prime Video

Release Date: October 10 With Keira Knightley, this murder mystery unfolds on a lavish cruise. Watch on: Prime Video

3. Search: The Naina Murder Case – JioHotstar

Release Date: October 10 Konkona Sen Sharma is a detective solving an intricate case of teenage murder." Watch on: JioHotstar

4. Kurukshetra – Netflix

Release Date: October 10 Animated retelling of the 18-day war of Mahabharata in the perspective of 18 warriors. Watch on: Netflix

5. Into the Deep – Prime Video

Release Date: October 10 Underwater survival thriller pitting human endurance against the ocean's depth. Watch on: Prime Video.

6. The Last Frontier – Netflix

Release Date: October 11 Cold manhunt in Alaska is the chilling setting for this survival drama. Watch on: Netflix.

7. Boots – Netflix

Release Date: October 10 The series tells of identity and hardship inside the U.S. Marines, based on the memoir The Pink Marine. Watch on: Netflix.

8. Victoria Beckham: A Life in Fashion – Netflix

Release Date: October 10 The documentary gives an intimate account of how the fashion icon came to be. Watch on: Netflix.

9. John Candy: The Man Who Made Us Laugh – Netflix

Release Date: October 10 This loving tribute to the life and career of the comedian is from the heart. Watch on: Netflix.

10. Madharaasi – Prime Video

Release Date: October 10 A psychological thriller that delves into the life of a man with a rare disorder trained by the NIA. Watch on: Prime Video.

11. Genie, Make a Wish – Prime Video

Release Date: October 10 A Korean fantasy rom-com where a young woman awakens a mischievous spirit. Watch on: Prime Video.