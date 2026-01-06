Indian cinema celebrates as 'Homebound' advances to the next voting round in the International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards 2026. The film is one of 15 entries shortlisted, a significant milestone for the country's film industry.

'Homebound' in Oscar Race

Indian cinema returned to the global awards spotlight as 'Homebound' advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards. The Academy announced that fifteen films from across the world have moved to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category. India's 'Homebound' features alongside entries from Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Norway, Palestine, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, and Tunisia.

The Global Competition

The other shortlisted films include Belen (Argentina), The Secret Agent (Brazil), It Was Just an Accident (France), Sound of Falling (Germany), The President's Cake (Iraq), Kokuho (Japan), All That's Left of You (Jordan), Sentimental Value (Norway), Palestine 36 (Palestine), No Other Choice (South Korea), Sirat (Spain), Late Shift (Switzerland), Left-Handed Girl (Taiwan) and The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia).

Announcing the update, the official social media handle of The Academy posted, "Fifteen films advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category. Here's where they land on the map..." Fifteen films advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category. Here’s where they land on the map: Argentina, BELÉN Brazil, THE SECRET AGENT France, IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT Germany, SOUND OF FALLING India, HOMEBOUND Iraq, THE PRESIDENT’S CAKE… pic.twitter.com/BayF3hOfeM — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 5, 2026

The final nominations for the Academy Awards will be announced on Thursday, January 22.

A Milestone Achievement

'Homebound' has received significant global acclaim, including premieres at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival and the Melbourne International Film Festival. With a recent Oscar shortlist, 'Homebound' has now achieved a rare milestone, becoming the fifth film in Indian cinema to be shortlisted for Best International Feature Film in the 98-year history of the Academy Awards.

Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa starrer 'Homebound' has been selected among the 15 films that have become eligible for the final nominations in the International Feature Film category at the Oscars 2026. Ishaan shared the proud moment on his Instagram stories.

'Homebound''s inclusion in the prestigious shortlist marks a significant moment for the country's film industry. "Fifteen films will advance to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards. Films from 86 countries or regions were eligible in the category," stated the website of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

About the Film

'Homebound' follows childhood friends Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), whose shared dream of joining the police force shapes their lives, with Janhvi Kapoor adding emotional depth to a story grounded in friendship, duty, and the pressures facing young India. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta, and co-produced by Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier, with Martin Scorsese and Pravin Khairnar serving as Executive Producers. (ANI)