Neeraj Ghaywan's film is currently available on Netflix. On Instagram, the streaming platform posted a note with the poster of the film, which read, "A long road home. A friend who feels like home. Two childhood friends take their shot at living a life of dignity, but there’s a long battle to be won.



About Homebound

Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, combines traditional Indian narrative sensibilities with a worldwide creative approach. The story revolves around childhood buddies Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), whose shared desire of joining the police force forms the foundation of their life. Janhvi Kapoor adds emotional depth to the drama, which examines themes of friendship, responsibility, ambition, and the cultural influences moulding young India.