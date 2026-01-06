Oscar 2026: Where to Watch Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa's Homebound? Read On
Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, has been selected for Best International Feature Film at the 2026 Oscars, joining 14 other films in the next round of voting.
India's official entry for the Oscars
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) just revealed the shortlist, which is a significant milestone for the Indian film as it moves on to the next round of voting. The 2026 Oscars are only a few days away, and voting for the shortlisted films has already begun.
India's Homebound advances to the next voting round at the Academy Awards 2026. It should be mentioned that Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa's picture is among 14 other famous worldwide films on the shortlist.
The Academy took to its official X handle to announce that fifteen films have moved to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category. Here's where they appear on the map..."
Karan Johar, a filmmaker, too responded to the news and re-shared it on Instagram. Additionally, the Oscar nominations will be released on Thursday, January 22, 2026.
Fifteen films advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category. Here’s where they land on the map:
Argentina, BELÉN
Brazil, THE SECRET AGENT
France, IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT
Germany, SOUND OF FALLING
India, HOMEBOUND
Iraq, THE PRESIDENT’S CAKE… pic.twitter.com/BayF3hOfeM
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 5, 2026
Neeraj Ghaywan's film is currently available on Netflix. On Instagram, the streaming platform posted a note with the poster of the film, which read, "A long road home. A friend who feels like home. Two childhood friends take their shot at living a life of dignity, but there’s a long battle to be won.
About Homebound
Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, combines traditional Indian narrative sensibilities with a worldwide creative approach. The story revolves around childhood buddies Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), whose shared desire of joining the police force forms the foundation of their life. Janhvi Kapoor adds emotional depth to the drama, which examines themes of friendship, responsibility, ambition, and the cultural influences moulding young India.
