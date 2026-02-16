- Home
Border 2 Day 24 Collection: Sunny Deol Film Holds Strong, Eyes ₹500 Crore Global Milestone
Sunny Deol’s Border 2 continues its strong box office run, completing 24 days. Despite viewers glued to the India-Pakistan ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash, the film posted impressive Sunday collections nationwide buzz.
How much did 'Border 2' earn on its 24th day?
Trade reports say 'Border 2' earned about ₹1.50 crore on its 24th day. The India-Pak match caused a slight dip, but the fourth weekend's total collection remains respectable.
What were 'Border 2's fourth-weekend earnings?
'Border 2' grossed over ₹4.2 crore in its fourth weekend. After a strong Saturday, Sunday's collection was ₹1.5 crore, a great number for a film in its fourth week.
'Border 2's India collection after 24 days
After 24 days, 'Border 2's India net collection is over ₹352.22 crore. It has surpassed the lifetime earnings of big hits like 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'PK', and 'Sanju'.
Border 2 Worldwide Collection Nears 500 Crore
'Border 2', starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and others, is nearing the ₹500 crore club worldwide. The film has already grossed over ₹477 crore globally.
Border 2 Budget Recovery And Profit?
Made on a ₹275 crore budget, 'Border 2' is already profitable by ₹77.22 crore domestically. While successful, it's not a 'hit' as it won't reach the required ₹550 crore mark.
