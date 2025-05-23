Omg 2 to Stree 2: Top 6 blockbuster hits of Pankaj Tripathi
Several low-budget films have raked in big bucks at the box office. 'Stree 2' made history by earning a whopping 597.99 crore on a mere 50 crore budget!
| Published : May 23 2025, 08:48 AM
1 Min read
Gangs of Wasseypur
The 2012 crime thriller, Gangs of Wasseypur, made on a 9.2 crore budget, earned 35.13 crore worldwide and 25.25 crore in India.
Stree
Released in 2018 on a 25 crore budget, Stree did a business of 180.76 crore at the box office.
Luka Chuppi
The 2018 film Luka Chuppi, made on a 25 crore budget, earned over 128.6 crore at the box office.
OMG 2
Released in 2023, OMG 2, made on a 50 crore budget, earned over 221.08 crore at the box office.
Fukrey 3
Released in 2023 on a 40 crore budget, Fukrey 3 earned over 128.37 crore at the box office.
Stree 2
The 2024 film Stree 2, made on a 50 crore budget, took the box office by storm, earning 597.99 crore.
