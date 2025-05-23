- Home
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's second look from the Cannes Film Festival 2025 is out, and she looks amazing! She walked the red carpet holding her daughter Aaradhya's hand
The Cannes Film Festival is taking place in Cannes, France. Many celebs are showing off their style on the event's red carpet. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Day 2 look from Cannes has been revealed. On the first day, she was seen wearing sindoor (vermilion) in her hair parting, while on the second day, her look was completely different.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived at the Cannes red carpet holding her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's hand. Fans were delighted to see the wonderful bonding between mother and daughter. One commented, "I love this pair." Another wrote, "Mother is back."
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's second look on the Cannes red carpet was also amazing. She was seen wearing a black shimmery gown with a white oversized shrug.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her second look on the Cannes red carpet quite special. She had curled her hair and completed her look with red lipstick.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave one stunning pose after another on the Cannes red carpet. Fans are constantly commenting on her second look. Most of them praised her look and shared heart emojis.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's poses on the Cannes red carpet delighted the photographers. She also blew flying kisses to the fans present there.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posed with Hollywood actresses on the Cannes red carpet.