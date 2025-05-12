Olive Oil to Walnut Oil: 6 types of healthy oils you can use in your Kitchen
Choosing the right cooking oil can boost your health and elevate your meals. From heart-friendly fats to antioxidants, healthy oils offer benefits beyond the pan. Here are 6 nutritious cooking oils you should consider adding to your kitchen arsenal
Not all cooking oils are created equal. Some offer powerful health benefits, from improving heart health to fighting inflammation. Whether you're frying, baking, or making salad dressings, these 6 healthy oils can help you cook smarter and live better
Olive Oil
Rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, olive oil supports heart health and reduces inflammation. It's ideal for sautéing and salad dressings but not for high-heat cooking due to its lower smoke point.
Avocado Oil
Packed with monounsaturated fats and vitamin E, avocado oil has a high smoke point, making it perfect for grilling, roasting, and frying. It also supports skin health and may help lower bad cholesterol.
Coconut Oil
Though high in saturated fat, coconut oil contains medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) that may boost energy and metabolism. Best used in moderation, it suits baking and medium-heat cooking.
Sesame Oil
Loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, sesame oil adds a rich, nutty flavor to dishes. Use it in Asian stir-fries, dressings, or as a finishing oil due to its strong aroma.
Walnut Oil
A great source of omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, walnut oil has a delicate flavor that enhances cold dishes. Avoid heating it—use it in salad dressings or to finish warm dishes.
Flaxseed Oil
High in plant-based omega-3s (ALA), flaxseed oil supports heart and brain health. It’s not suitable for cooking due to its low smoke point—use it in smoothies, salads, or drizzled over dishes.