Mustard or olive? Choose your cooking oil smartly with these 7 tips

Food
Choosing the right oil for your cooking and health can be tricky. Some oils are good for long cooking while some are good for low-heat cooking or dressing.
Every oil has a certain smoke point and fat composition. Oils with high smoking points such as extra virgin olive oil and sunflower oil are good for smoking.
Monounsaturated and polyunsaturated oils are great as they are loaded with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids and are good for heart health.
Opt for oils like peanut, olive, sunflower, vegetable, and soybean oil with good fats.
Make sure you always use oil with less than 4gm saturated fats per tablespoon. Also, look out for partially hydrogenated oils as they are bad for heart health.
Extra virgin olive oil is loaded with monounsaturated fats around 75% which makes it one of the healthiest options in cooking oils.
Don't overheat your oil or reuse it as it can have harmful compounds which can cause cancer.