The latest OG by Pawan Kalyan is a gripping tale interspersed with high-octane action and deep-seated gangster drama that has audiences in thrall. If you enjoyed the film and are scouring for more stories on crime, powerplay, and the underworld while snug at home, then OTT platforms have a number of them to choose from. Here are seven must-watch gangster dramas for every lover of OG.

7 Gangster Dramas to Binge-Watch on OTT If You Like Pawan Kalyan's OG:

1. Gangs of Wasseypur (Netflix / Amazon Prime)

An instant classic, Gangs of Wasseypur covers the bloody power struggle between rival families in India's coal mafia. With its vast ensemble cast, incredibly gripping storyline, and unforgettable characters, this installation has set the benchmark in Indian gangster cinema.

2. Sacred Games (Netflix)

Strictly speaking, a web series, yet Sacred Games goes head-on into the underbelly of Mumbai. Layered characters, political conspiracies, and exciting storytelling make it an apt solution for followers of gritty crime sagas like OG.

3. Company (Disney+Hotstar/OTT Platforms)

Ram Gopal Varma's Company gives a very realistic portrayal of Mumbai's organized crime and the rise of a gangster in the criminal underworld. With a gripping screenplay and brilliant performances, it is worth a watch.

4. Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (Amazon Prime/OTT Platforms)

A stylish take on the 1970s and 1980s Mumbai underworld, this film shows the rivalry between two gangsters with panache and drama. The strong performances and the period detailing make it highly sought after by the gangster movie aficionados.

5. Paatal Lok (Amazon Prime Video)

This crime thriller series takes one through the darker layers of society and the criminal underbelly. With gripping storylines and morally ambiguous characters, it caters to anyone who found the tension of OG enjoyable.

6. Vaastav: The Reality (OTT Platforms)

Vaastav, starring Sanjay Dutt, is the quintessential Mumbai gangster film depicting a man's rise and fall within the criminal world. Its emotional undercurrents, coupled with some riveting action, keep the audience glued.

7. Satya (Disney+Hotstar/OTT Platforms)

Generally regarded as the movie that had a new take on Indian gangster cinema, Ram Gopal Varma's Satya is dark and realistic. It treasures the Mumbai underworld, and its unforgettable performances make it a must-watch for any fan of Pawan Kalyan's intense underworld persona.

Why These Films and Series Would Click with OG Followers

These films and series are a blend of action, drama, and morally ambiguous characters, just like Pawan kalyan's OG. They look into loyalty, betrayal, and power play within the criminal networks providing the viewer with entertainment but also thought-provoking narratives.