Pawan Kalyan starrer 'OG' Collection: Actor's Opening Day Box Office Collection
South's Power Star Pawan Kalyan's film 'They Call Him OG' made a huge splash at the box office on its first day. Directed by Sujeeth, the film was released in theaters worldwide on September 25
Superstar Pawan Kalyan's film OG had a massive explosion at the box office. The film opened its account with 70 crores in India on the first day. It became the biggest opener of his career. Let's find out about Pawan Kalyan's highest-grossing films on day one
Hari Hara Veera Mallu
Pawan Kalyan's film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, released this year, i.e., 2025, collected 47.50 crores on its first day. The film was directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A.M. Jyothi Krishna. It starred Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol in lead roles.
Vakeel Saab
Pawan Kalyan's film Vakeel Saab did a business of 40.10 crores at the box office on its first day. Directed by Venu Sriram, the movie starred Shruti Haasan, Nivetha Thomas, and Ananya Nagalla in lead roles. The movie was released in 2021.
Bheemla Nayak
Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's film Bheemla Nayak, released in 2022, did a business of 37.15 crores on its first day. The film's director was Sagar K. Chandra.
Agnyaathavaasi
Pawan Kalyan's film Agnyaathavaasi collected 33.26 crores at the box office on its first day. Released in 2018, the film was directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The movie starred Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel in lead roles.
Bro
Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's film Bro did a business of 30.05 crores at the Indian box office on its first day. Released in 2023, this movie was directed by Samuthirakani.
Katamarayudu
Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan's film Katamarayudu earned 25.71 crores at the box office on its first day. This film by director Kishore Kumar Pardasani was released in 2017.
Sardaar Gabbar Singh
Pawan Kalyan and Kajal Aggarwal's film Sardaar Gabbar Singh, released in 2016, collected 25.39 crores on its first day. The movie's director was K. S. Ravindra.