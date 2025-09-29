OG 2 Announced! Sujeeth Plans Prequel and Sequel, Calls Film ‘Just a Sample’
Sujeeth made bold remarks about OG, calling it just a sample. His comments sparked fan excitement, with many even suggesting creative titles for the film’s upcoming sequel and prequel.
OG Storms the Box Office
Pawan Kalyan’s OG is a certified box office hit. Released on September 25, the film showcases the superstar in a stylish, action-packed avatar that fans are loving. Directed by Sujeeth, OG blends a gripping Japan-to-Mumbai storyline with massy appeal, quickly earning over ₹200 crore in just three days.
Sujeeth Confirms Prequel & Sequel
Director Sujeeth has announced that OG Part 2 is officially in the works—but here’s the twist: it's not just a sequel. While he initially stayed vague about the direction, Sujeeth has now confirmed plans for both a prequel and a sequel, expanding OG into a full-fledged cinematic universe.
Both Films to Be Shot Simultaneously
In an exciting update, Sujeeth revealed plans to shoot the prequel and sequel back-to-back. This rare move has sent fans into a frenzy, sparking fan-made titles like OG Prequel: The First Blood and OG Sequel: Return of the Warrior across social media platforms.
More Surprises Incoming
Sujeeth hyped up the project further, calling OG “just a sample” of what Pawan Kalyan is truly capable of. He also revealed that a new item song featuring Neha Shetty will be added soon, giving fans even more to look forward to.
Scheduling Uncertain Amid Pawan’s Busy Slate
Despite the massive buzz, it’s unclear when production for the sequels will begin. Pawan Kalyan is currently juggling political responsibilities as Deputy CM and shooting for Ustaad Bhagat Singh. For now, fans will have to wait—but expectations are sky-high.